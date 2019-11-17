Runners participate in fourth annual Internacional 10k

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two cities, one community. Runners from around the region came together in a special cross-border marathon Saturday.

This is the fourth year of the Run Internacional 10k, where runners participated in a race beginning in Downtown El Paso and finishing in Downtown Juarez.

Organizers of the big race say there were more than 1,100 runners this year to showcase the binational relationship in the Borderland.

“This is really important. This is a really cool project to showcase and highlight how close we are as communities, El Paso and Juarez, and to really highlight our connection and how friendly we can be just with running. Having runners from both sides of the border,” Mario Porras, Director of Binational Affairs for the El Paso Community Foundation said.

Organizers say they hope to grow the event even larger next year.