JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez Municipal Police confiscated 24 rifles and more than 2,300 pieces of ammunition in different calibers after a domestic violence incident.

It happened Saturday in the El Granjero Colonia after a woman called to report the incident to police. Upon arrival, the woman reported the weapons and ammunition to authorities.

Police say the man ran away before authorities arrived, no arrests have been made.