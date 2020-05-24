Retaliation attacks on Juárez police agents escalate, one agent killed

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A series of escalating attacks on Juárez Police agents since the arrest of a known kingpin for the Aztecas came to a head Saturday night with the assassination of a Juárez Municipal Police Agent.

On Wednesday, agents arrested Jose Dolores V.S., aka “El Lolo” or “El Iraqui,” who was one of the city’s most wanted individuals. Dolores, who leads the Aztecas, is suspected of drug trafficking, illegal smuggling, and the assassination of at least 50 people under his command.

Shortly after the arrest of ‘El Iraqui,’ attacks on Juárez agents began. Wednesday, the State Commander’s office was attacked along with several other agents along Juan Gabriel Avenue in South Central Juárez. Three people were killed Wednesday in the ensuing melee between the criminal organization and police agents.

Initially, ‘El Iraqui’ was held at Cereso Prison. However, the threat of continued violence forced local police to transfer ‘El Iraqui’ out of Juárez to a federal prison in Chiapas Friday, where he will await his next court date. The transfer of ‘El Iraqui’ came under intense security from state and federal law enforcement.

Saturday, State Police announced a second arrest in the leadership of the Aztecas. They say Alexis David L.M., aka “Goofy,” was “El Iraqui’s” primary sicario. Police say “Goofy” was responsible for carrying out dozens of executions under orders from “El Iraqui.” At the time of his arrest, he had a 9mm handgun, which is illegal in Mexico.

Agent Carlos Andres Ruvalcaba Villegas

The backlash against police agents was immediate. According to law enforcement sources, there were two separate attacks carried out against Juárez Municipal Police Agents Saturday night.

In one of the attacks, Juárez agent Carlos Andres Ruvalcaba Villegas was shot to death in a tire shop in South Juarez.

A second attack happened just minutes later in Northwest Juárez in Colonia Felipe Angeles when suspects attacked another Juárez Police Agent with gunfire in his own home. The agent was injured, but his condition is unknown.