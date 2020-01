JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Residents of El Sauzal, a town located just east of Juarez in the Juarez Valley were rattled Monday morning by the gruesome discovery of a human head.

The severed head was found inside a plastic bag left on an empty lot. According to Juarez Police, a woman walking in the area found the head and alerted authorities.

Police have yet to identify the victim or their sex.