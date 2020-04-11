Report: 11 of 14 COVID-19 deaths in Juarez tied to maquiladoras

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Initial reports out of Juárez indicate that as many as 11 of the 14 people who have died from COVID-19 in our sister city were maquiladora workers.

The Lear Company, which is an automotive technology company that manufactures automotive seating systems and e-systems, printed a statement in El Diario Juárez sending condolences and support to employees who have died during the pandemic.

The statement did not indicate how many of the company’s workers were among the dead, but unconfirmed reports indicate as many as six employees from Lear’s Río Bravo plant are among the dead.

“During this last week, we have learned of the hospitalization of some of our collaborators from our operations in Ciudad Juárez and the regrettable death of several of them, officially, due to complications from respiratory conditions, presumably related to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19),” the translated statement read.

Lear acknowledged they’ve had to close 42 of their locations across Mexico, 10 of those locations are in Juarez.

Saturday, the Mexican Institute of Social Security delegate, Dr. Arturo Bonilla, confirmed at least 11 maquiladora workers have died in Juárez. He did not specify which plants those employees worked at.