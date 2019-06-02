Police: Woman found executed in Juarez had Texas plates

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) - A woman was found executed inside an abandoned SUV that was set ablaze Saturday night in Juarez.

According to Chihuahua State Police, the woman was inside an SUV with Texas plates when she was executed by gunfire and then her vehicle was set on fire in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Police did not release the woman's identity. It is unclear if she may have been a U.S. Citizen.

This is the second murder in Juarez in June, both homicides have been female victims, last month ended with a total of 151 murders.