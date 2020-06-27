Police: Man responsible for multiple murders, including Juárez policewoman

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A Juárez man suspected of murdering a former Juárez Municipal Police Officer more than a year ago was arrested by Chihuahua State Police this week.

Luis E.C., aka “El Alaska,” is accused of murdering former policewoman Jaqueline Gonzalez Mercado, 23, on May 18, 2019. Neighbors found Mercado’s body buried in Colonia Fronteriza, initiating an investigation by Chihuahua State Police.

According to state police, “El Alaska” is also responsible for several other murders. Authorities are investigating his link to the discovery of several victims in women’s clothing last year. Police believe he would dress his rivals in the women’s clothing as a way of humiliating the men.

He is also linked to the discovery of three more bodies that were also buried in Colonia Fronteriza.