JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A Juarez Municipal Police unit was attacked Monday afternoon when two vehicles ambushed it just blocks from the Downtown police station.

Witnesses say occupants of a black Volkswagon Jetta and a pickup truck opened fire on the police unit near Calle Oro and Calle Gardenias.

Police launched a massive manhunt to locate the suspects but were unable to locate anyone in the homes and businesses in the immediate area.