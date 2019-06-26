Pedestrian crossing time drops at international ports of entry

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Pedestrians crossing into El Paso at the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown Juarez say they’ve seen a considerable drop in wait times to enter the U.S.

Border-crossers who talked to our Juarez reporter on Tuesday, saying the lines get long in the early mornings, but right after the inspection booths open, the wait gets shorter.

Just weeks ago, pedestrians were waiting up to three hours to cross into El Paso after CBP agents were moved from the Ports of Entry to assist Border Patrol with migrant processing duties in the El Paso Sector.