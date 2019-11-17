Pastor gunned down in Juarez street identified

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Police say the man violently gunned down inside his truck at a Juarez intersection Friday afternoon was a pastor from a Chihuahua town nearly five hours south of Juarez.

Salvador Atilano Galaviz Morales, 46, was shot to death at the intersection of Plutarco Elias Calles and Rubén Posada Pompa in North Juarez in a 2010 Honda Ridgeline.

Chihuahua State Police say Galaviz Morales was a pastor at an Evangelical Church in Ciudad Cuauhtémoc, nearly five hours south of Juarez. He was known on YouTube as an evangelical singer, who recorded several Christian records.

A second person in Galaviz Morales’ truck was injured. Authorities have not given an update on that person’s condition.

There are currently no suspects or motive in his murder.