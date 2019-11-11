One dead in violent attack on Juarez bus

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — One person was killed and another seriously injured in an attack on a transit bus in South Juarez Sunday night.

According to KTSM’s reported in Juarez, the bus was attacked with gunfire on Panamerican Avenue. The bus, identified as ID number 1783 on the Poniente-Sur Route, was found in the middle of the avenue blocking traffic.

Witnesses say several suspects began firing at the front door of the bus, hitting two people inside including the bus driver. They were both taken to the hospital where one of the victims died.

Juarez Municipal Police reportedly recovered 10 bullets at the crime scene.

Sunday night’s bus murder marks the first death on a transit bus since Tuesday, when a wave of violent attacks began on busses and vehicles around the city. Before Sunday’s attack, 14 maquiladora workers had been injured when their busses were set on fire with them inside.

As of Sunday afternoon, Juarez had recorded 56 murders since November 1. The quickly rising homicide rate is on pace to make this month the deadliest in Juarez this year.