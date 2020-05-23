Number of virus deaths tops 200 in Juárez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Juárez reached 208 on Saturday with the announcement of 12 additional deaths overnight.

The Chihuahua State Health Department says 42 additional positive cases were also identified in the city, bringing the number of infections to 883 in Juárez. Although Saturday, Dr. Bumaro Barrio, Chief Epidemiologist with the State of Chihuahua, estimated there are likely more than 8,000 cases throughout the Chihuahua due to limited testing capacity.

Cereso Prison

Dr. Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, Director of the Northern Zone Health Department, said ten inmates at the Cereso Prison have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday. They also say one inmate died from complications of the virus.

He said additional inmates are undergoing monitoring in a quarantined area until test results return.

Maquiladoras Reopening

Employees at Juárez Maquiladoras were ordered to take COVID-19 tests Friday before plants are allowed to reopen. The order was an agreement between the Chihuahua State Government and industry executives to control the spread of the virus and protect the health of workers inside the plants.

Before being closed, multiple maquiladora workers were infected and died from the virus.

Cuban and Venezuelan Migrants Stepping in to Help

Nine migrants from Cuba and Venezuela who are waiting in Juárez for court dates in the United States under the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) are now helping officials in Juárez monitor the health of other migrants under the MPP program.

The Cuban and Venezuelan migrants were doctors and nurses in their home country before fleeing to seek refuge in the United States.

The new program is called a ‘Filter Hotel,’ created to receive newly arrived migrants in Juárez or those recently deported from the U.S. Each migrant will be monitored by the Cuban and Venezuelan healthcare workers for two weeks to ensure they are not infected before they are allowed to move into one of the city’s 19 migrant shelters.