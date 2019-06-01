Nine teenage migrants escape Juarez shelter

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) - Nine teenage migrants escaped from "Casa Del Migrante" shelter in east Juarez Monday, according to facility officials.

The teenagers are between the ages of 15 and 17. In an unusual move, the Chihuahua State Police released their photos and identities in an attempt to actively search for them. Officials say they're worried the teens are in danger because they are alone in a foreign country.

All nine of the teenagers are from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Their names are as follows: