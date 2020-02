JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Two men from New Mexico were arrested in Juarez over the weekend for possession of crystal meth.

As is protocol in Mexico, the men’s full names were not released. The two were only identified as 41-year-old Luis Manuel G. and 40-year-old Manuel R.

Investigators say the men were driving a pickup truck with more than two pounds of crystal meth when they were detained. The street value of the narcotics is estimated at around $22,000 according to Juarez Police.