JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Monday marked a change in leadership for the Juarez Municipal Police Department as Chief Ricardo Realivazquez stepped down.

Mayor Armando Cabada named former federal chief in Chihuahua, Raul Avila as his replacement. Realivazquez has served as Juarez’s Police chief since February 2017.

During that time, the homicide rate in Juarez has spiked as dueling cartels once again struggle to take control.