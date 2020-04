EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Juarez, bringing the total number to seven.

The latest case was announced Wednesday morning by Dr. Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, the Health Department Director of the North Part of Chihuahua, during a digital press conference.

There are now 11 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Chihuahua.