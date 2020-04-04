New COVID-19 case reported in Juarez, cases now total 8

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The Chihuahua Health Department reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Juarez Saturday, bringing the total in our sister city to eight.

The announcement was made during a daily press conference by state health department officials Saturday morning. In addition to the new case in Juarez, one additional case was reported in Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua. This brings the total across the State of Chihuahua to 13.

Officials say they are currently awaiting results for 37 patients who are currently ‘suspected’ cases of the virus. Health officials say all 37 suspected cases are maquiladora workers but failed to provide any additional information.

Coronavirus Graphs