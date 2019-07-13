New ‘Caribbean Queen’ restaurant brings Cuban flavors to Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – The Juarez food scene is continuing to grow as thousands of Cuban migrants remain in the city while they await immigration hearings in the U.S.

Caribbean Queen opened its doors in Downtown Juarez this week, bringing Cuban flavors to the Mexican border town.

The restaurant’s owner, Sergio Galvan, said he decided to open the eatery for the growing Cuban community, but says the response from Juarenses and El Pasoans has also been great.

As KTSM reported, the asylum seekers are transforming the Juarez economy, labor market, and cuisine through eateries and shops.

“The Cuban immigrants are helping revitalize the economy of Downtown Juarez,” said Joaquin Gutierrez, who owns a restaurant, a security company and hotel. “I employ 60 people and I’m always looking for workers because Juarez has a labor shortage. Now I have Cubans working in all my businesses. When they’re called to their asylum hearings in the United States and they leave, others come in and take their place.”

Caribbean Queen is located on Francisco Villa Ave.