National record set as thousands wed in Juarez ceremony

Juarez

by: KTSM Report

Posted:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Valentine’s Day may have been last weekend, but love is definitely still in the air for thousands of couples in Juarez.

More than 2,000 couples were married at the same time in Ciudad Juarez Monday. The ‘Matrimonio Colectivos’ event was held at a school gymnasium. Among the married couples were dozens of migrants and same-sex couples.

One of those couples says it’s a sign the community is becoming more accepting.

“Like with everything, it can be difficult day-after-day to achieve acceptance. Today, I can say that my experience in my personal life, it definitely benefits me and I’ve seen a lot of changes in society’s acceptance,” one of the couples said in Spanish.

The event also broke the Mexican national record for most coupled married at the same time.

More Local