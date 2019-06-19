Name of kindergartner killed in Juarez shooting is released

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Violeta Castorena was the name of the 6-year-old girl who was killed at a kindergarten graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

Violeta’s name was released by her grieving mother on Wednesday.

She was struck by a stray bullet as a man was gunned down outside of the preschool.

Jose Angel Loera, 31, was shot outside Luis Donaldo Colosio preschool located in the South Juarez Colonia Terrenos Nacionales neighborhood. Chihuahua State Police said they have yet to make an arrest in the case.

Police did say that Loera had a criminal record. Reports on Tuesday said he was taking his daughter to the ceremony when he was shot.

The Undersecretary of Education and Sports announced that in light of the events that occurred yesterday outside the preschool Luis Donaldo Colosio, the school insurance was processed for the funeral expenses of the deceased minor.

The funeral expenses, which was handled through the school’s administration, is 20 thousand pesos.

In addition, the agency announced that it will seek that the school insurance covers the emotional health of the child who is the daughter of the man killed yesterday morning.

Judith Marcela Soto Moreno, Undersecretary of Education and Sports in the Northern Zone, said that they will work closely with the teaching staff and preschool students and that they will provide the necessary support for the entire school community.

“We will work very closely with the school community, regardless of whether the school year is about to end,” she said. “We will monitor their mental and emotional health once the new school year begins as well.”

Also, the head of the unit said that the National School Coexistence Program (PNCE) immediately applied the safety protocol to protect the daughter of the deceased, while her mother went to the school for her.

The PNCE will also provide psychological support to the family of the deceased minor, while the school principal and supervisor of the school zone will provide emotional support to the entire kindergarten school community.