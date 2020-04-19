Murders continue in Juárez amid pandemic

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Despite Chihuahua State officials urging Juarenses to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the violence is carrying on in the streets. Saturday, three new murders were reported.

In the morning, a man outside of a convenience store in South Juárez was shot at least ten times as he was leaving the store. Police only say the victim was in his 30s.

In a second shooting Saturday, a man was shot multiple times in the middle of an empty lot in South Juárez.

Later in the evening, a man riding a bicycle when he was attacked, again in South Juárez, in Colonia Lucio Blanco. The victim was not identified by authorities.