EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A street vendor was shot and killed on the Juarez side of the Bridge of Americas Wednesday night.

Juarez police said the man, who regularly sells on the bridge, was in a sand-colored van when he was attacked. He tried to run but was shot down.

Police closed the bridge for several minutes while forensic experts surveyed the scene.

Family members of the man also arrived at the scene.