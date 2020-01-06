Murder at busy Juarez intersection caught on camera

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez Police say a driver was shot to death in his own truck at a busy intersection and it was all caught on camera.

It happened back on December 22 on Cuatro Siglos Avenue in Northeast Juarez. A video began circulating this week on social media showing the violent assassination in broad daylight.

The video shows a man exiting a vehicle, walking to the driver’s side of the truck, firing a gun several time before fleeing. The driver then crashed his truck nearby and was later pronounced dead.

Police have yet to identify the man killed or identify the suspect in the case.

According to state police, 2019 was a violent year in Juarez. Police say there were 1,495 murders. Thirty-three of those were children and 116 were women. Authorities say many of the murders are related to organized crime surrounding cartels.