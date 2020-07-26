Multiple murders reported in Juárez this weekend

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juárez Police are investigating several murders Saturday in the latest string of violence across the city in an escalating cartel war.

The first body was located inside of a drum in Downtown Juárez early Saturday morning by a passerby. Police say the body was wrapped in plastic and placed inside the drum. No word on the identity of the victim.

Later Saturday morning, a man was thrown from a moving vehicle and shot multiple times on Colonia Partido Romero in North Juárez. Police found the victim dead from gunshot wounds with his hands and legs tied.

Residents of Colonia Pradero De Los Oasis woke up to another body left in the area Saturday morning. Juárez Police say neighbors called emergency dispatchers to report the discovery of a body wrapped in a blanket and placed on a couch at a neighborhood park.

No suspects have been named in any of the homicides.