Mobile hospital equipment arrives in Juarez to help with coronavirus surge

Juarez

by: KTSM Staff

Photo by Roberto Delgado.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, mobile hospital equipment arrived in Juarez to help medical facilities in the border city deal with a surge of coronavirus patients.

The mobile equipment will be installed behind Juarez General Hospital inside of the Gimnasio Universitario, a gym and sports venue just behind the hospital in north Juarez, where more beds are need to treat patients with COVID-19.

Juan Carlos Lorea de La Rosa, Chihuahua’s federal deputy, confirmed the arrival of 50 tons of equipment such as ICU beds and ventilators.

