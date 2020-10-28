EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, mobile hospital equipment arrived in Juarez to help medical facilities in the border city deal with a surge of coronavirus patients.
The mobile equipment will be installed behind Juarez General Hospital inside of the Gimnasio Universitario, a gym and sports venue just behind the hospital in north Juarez, where more beds are need to treat patients with COVID-19.
Juan Carlos Lorea de La Rosa, Chihuahua’s federal deputy, confirmed the arrival of 50 tons of equipment such as ICU beds and ventilators.
Latest Headlines
- Mobile hospital equipment arrives in Juarez to help with coronavirus surge
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump heads to Arizona, Biden works virtually from Delaware
- Ohio woman creates Baby Yoda from 451-pound pumpkin
- More than 7.8 million Texans have voted. Which counties are seeing the highest turnout?
- Celina’s Wednesday Forecast