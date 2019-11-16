Missing Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua professor found dead in South Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — After a weeklong search, the body of Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua English professor Alfonso Caldera Negrete was found Friday night in a South Juarez Colonia.

Caldera Negrete was reported missing last Saturday, November 9 after teaching a class at the University.

According to witnesses, Chihuahua State Police began an operation in the Independencia 1 Colonia in South Juarez Friday afternoon after the discovery of a badly decomposed body inside a home.

His two sisters and a brother made a positive identification of his remains, according to KTSM’s reporter in Juarez.

Since his disappearance, Caldera Negrete’s students had been distributing posters in hopes he would return. His vehicle was discovered in the University parking lot after his disappearance, but there were no signs from him.

Authorities have not released Caldera Negrete’s cause of death.