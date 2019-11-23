Miss Trans Star Mexico injured in Juarez strip shooting

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Ivanna Diaz, who was named Miss Trans Star Mexico earlier this year, was injured in a shooting on the Juarez strip Friday night.

The shooting happened just feet away from the Paso Del Norte Bridge when a cigarette vendor was shot and killed. Diaz, who was standing near the vendor, was also seriously injured.

Diaz won the title of Miss Trans Star Mexico in April and is scheduled to compete in the Miss Trans International pageant on December 14 in Barcelona.

The shooting has rocked the transgender community, who have offered their outpouring of love to Diaz. She was transferred to University Medical Center in El Paso surgery and treatment of her injuries.

Diaz is one of many who have been caught in the crossfire in Juarez in recent days — especially near the Downtown Paso Del Norte Bridge, according to KTSM’s Juarez reporter.