Migrant shelter for minors set to open in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The Juarez government is working to remodel an old psychiatric hospital to create a shelter for underage children who come to our sister city from other countries or are being returned from the United States under the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) policy.

The Mexican immigration office announced this weekend that around 6,842 minor children were presented to them in the last two months, but they are unable to determine how many of those children decided to come alone or with their families to cross into the United States.

No word on how long it will take to get the new shelter operational for use.