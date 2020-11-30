Mexico Senate approves legalization of marijuana

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexico’s Senate has approved the legalization of marijuana.

Last week, Mexican lawmakers approved the use of marijuana for recreational, medical and industrial purposes.

Under the measure, each person 18 years of age and older will be able to legally carry up to 28 grams of marijuana and can have up to eight marijuana plants in their home.

Officials say that 75 percent of all homicides in the country are related to drug trafficking and add that legalizing it could position Mexico to be the largest marijuana market in the world.

