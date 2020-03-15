Mexico orders schools closed for one month to prevent spread of COVID-19

1  of  2
JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Students in Mexico will not be attending schools for one month in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Mexican Federal Government issued orders Saturday that the entire education system in Mexico will close beginning March 20 through April 20. Mexico has remained well below the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus that the United States has seen.

Government officials remind parents not to consider this time off as a vacation for travel to other cities. They encourage families to stay at home as a preventative measure against the virus.

