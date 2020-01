JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is set to visit Ciudad Juarez again next Friday.

The Mexican President is visiting for a public safety meeting to work on reducing violence in the city. Nearly 1,500 people were murdered in Ciudad Juarez last year. This is his second trip to Juarez since becoming president in December 2018.

López Obrador will then head to Sonora to meet with relatives of the nine Americans murdered by drug traffickers back in November.