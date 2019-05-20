Mexican National Guard deploying to Juarez for additional security

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) - Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada visited New York last week to discuss ongoing security concerns in our sister city.

Cabada says the city is focusing on three main projects to solve the violence in the city. Part of that includes installing new city lights and surveillance cameras across the city.

Juarez is also expecting the arrival of the Mexican National Guard. They will be one of the first cities in Mexico to receive the troops as an extra layer of security amid rising crime and homicide rates.