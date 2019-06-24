Mexican artist and activist arrested by Border Patrol

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The Mexican artist known as Robenz was arrested Friday morning as he attempted to install another large U.S. flag on the Border Fence.

The latest flag had the words “Something to Think About. If Scott D. Warren is a Criminal then Sign Me Up” written across it. The flag was in reference to Warren, an Arizona activist and humanitarian-aid volunteer who was charged with harboring undocumented immigrants in southwestern Arizona. He maintains he was doing so in hopes of preventing further deaths, citing the 88 migrants who have died in the same area.

Robenz has been unfurling the massive flags along the border in support of migrants along the U.S. – Mexico Border since the beginning of June. His most recent flag supporting migrants was installed near Tijuana.

Friday, Border Patrol arrested Robenz and a photographer who was with him. He was forced to abandon his vehicle in Juarez.