Mayor of Juárez tests positive for COVID-19

Ciudad Juárez, Mexico (KTSM) – The Mayor of Juárez, Armando Cabada Alvidrez, has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor confirmed the positive test in a video that was posted on social media. The mayor said he has not shown any symptoms and will stay in quarantine.

Mayor Alvidrez appeared in a press conference on Tuesday in downtown Juárez where city workers began sanitizing the streets.

On Wednesday, the governor of Chihuahua ordered the Mayor of Juárez to stop people from leaving their homes without taking precautions.