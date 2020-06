JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A man’s body was discovered off a dirt road in Colonia Villa Esperanza in South Juarez Saturday.

According to Juárez Police, the victim was found off Casas Grandes Highway with two gunshot wounds to his head.

Authorities have yet to identify the man, but say he’s in his late 20s and was wearing black jeans, a gray shirt, and blue tennis shoes.