Man, woman among Juarez’s latest murder victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man and woman are the latest to die in the most recent spate of murders in Juarez.

According to KTSM’s Juarez reporter, the body of a woman in her late 50s was found along the Juarez Valley Road in Northeast Juarez on Tuesday. Her body had signs of being burned with an object and she’d also been shot multiple times before her body was dumped along the road.

In a separate shooting, a man was shot to death in a busy Juarez shopping center parking lot on Tuesday. It happened on Casas Grandes Avenue in South Juarez when customers who were shopping heard gunshots and saw the victim’s body lying on the pavement.

Juarez Municipal Police closed the shopping center parking lot while they continued their investigation. Neither victim has been identified and no arrests have been made in either case.