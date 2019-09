JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A Juarez man suspected of killing and dismembering two people in a revenge plod was arrested by Chihuahua State Police Sunday.

Jose Juan Zepeda is accused of killing and dismembering two men earlier this month. According to police, Zepeda went after the two victims because he says they tried killing his wife, daughter, and him by shooting at them during his brother’s funeral.

The dismembered bodies were found on September 3rd.