Man murdered inside Juarez school

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A man was gunned down inside an elementary school in South Juarez Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Federal School Number 10 in Colonia Infonavit Solidaridad when a man who was being chased by a group of men attempted to hide inside the school.

His attempt to hide was unsuccessful, the group located and shot him several times, killing him instantly.

Sources at the scene say the school only holds classes in the morning and no children were inside at the time of the shooting.

