JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A man was killed execution style outside a Juarez steakhouse Saturday evening.

The shooting happened in North Juarez on Hermanos Escobar Avenue. According to witnesses, they heard at least 10 gunshots outside the restaurant before finding the victim dead.

Police say the victim’s car was later found abandoned with its car doors open. No arrests have been made at this time and the identity of the man has not yet been released.