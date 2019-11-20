Man gunned down near school, buses continue to burn in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A man was murdered early Tuesday morning outside the Jacobo Rousseau Secondary School in North Juarez. The victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was gunned down and dumped at the location by several men.

The school made the decision to close for the afternoon after the streets around campus became inaccessible due to the ongoing investigation.

According to KTSM’s reporter in Juarez, there have been a dozen attacks outside of elementary schools in November.

Later in the afternoon, a bus was burned in Colonia Ruberas Del Bravo Etapa 9 in South Juarez. According to witnesses, two men boarded the bus and set it ablaze. The Chihuahua Deputy Attorney General of the North, Jorge Nava Lopez, said they are continuing their investigations into who is ordering the busses to be burned.

Two suspects have already been taken into custody in connection to vehicle and bus fires this month.