Man gunned down inside popular North Juarez bar

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A man was gunned down inside a busy Juarez bar frequented by El Pasoans, according to KTSM’s Juarez correspondent.

The shooting happened Saturday night inside the San Martin Bar located on Av. Abraham Lincoln and Av. Hermanos Escobar in the Pronaf area of Juarez. It is across from Federal Police headquarters.

According to the police, several suspects entered the bar and shot the man. Others were apparently injured in the shooting, but their information was not immediately available. Authorities say the bar was busy at the time of the shooting.

Juarez Police have not identified the victim.