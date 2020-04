EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Murders in Juarez continue as Juarez Police agents discovered a body of what could be a man.

According to Juarez Police, the body was still in flames when found in Northeast Juarez in the Colonia Riberas Del Bravo.

Residents told police they saw something burning on a dirt road. When they approached the fire, they realized it was a human body.

No further information is available at this time.