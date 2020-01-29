Man executed in broad daylight, Juarez Police investigating

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez Municipal Police are investigating the execution of a man in broad daylight in a south Juarez Colonia Tuesday morning.

It happened in Colonia Luis Echeverria when the witness say two suspects arrived at the scene and began shooting the victim multiple times, including the head.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim. This is just the latest in a string of violent murders in the city this month. As of Monday, ninety people had been murdered in Juarez so far this month.