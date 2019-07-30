Loved ones protest missing Juarez women

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The mother of a woman missing in Juarez joined in on a protest with other family members who have lost loved ones in Mexico.

Idali Laguna’s mother has been searching for her daughter since February of 2010. Monday, she marched with signs calling out the Mexican government.

The protest held in Southeast Juarez was in memorial of the murdered women in Juarez, which totals 6,500 that have gone missing since 2007, according to protestors.

“I looked for her day and night since she disappeared we always went to see if we could find her and we never found her,” Normal Laguna Cabral explained.

These women say some of those who are missing are victims of human trafficking for prostitution.

