Local Juarez workers angry about migrants returned to Mexico

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Workers in Juarez are claiming the government is helping migrants more than its own people.

This, after the federal government, announced a shelter to house migrants as well as the opportunity for them to be able to work in maquiladoras.

Hotel unions in Juarez have announced they will first hire locals before migrants.

Juarez has endured the brunt of the United States’ “Remain in Mexico” policy, otherwise known as MPP. To date, more than 9,000 migrants have been returned to our sister city to await their turn to claim asylum in the U.S.