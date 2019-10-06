Knights of Columbus deliver supplies to migrants in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Members of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic service organization, came from both sights of the border to deliver supplies to the migrant shelter Casa Del Migrante in Juarez.

Catholic Bishop Jose Guadalupe Torres from Juarez and Mark Seitz from El Paso gave out water and talked with the migrants, hearing their stories of living in Juarez while waiting their turn to claim asylum at a U.S. Port of Entry.

Bishop Seitz says this is nothing about politics, it’s about helping people.

“This is what it means to be a disciple of Jesus Christ you don’t ask questions when you see somebody suffering, you respond to their needs like a good samaritan you respond to their need when you have something you can share,” Seitz said.

The Knights of Columbus have committed more than $100,000 of work in the El Paso and Juarez region according to Bishop Seitz.