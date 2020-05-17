Juárez COVID-19 death toll nears 160

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) – The number of deaths in Juárez continues to climb, as Chihuahua State Health officials announced one new COVID-19 related fatalities in the city Sunday, bringing the overall total to 158. This is the sixth day in a row the city has reported a death.

State officials also say there are 15 additional confirmed cases, bringing the official count to 640 positive patients. However, health officials believe the actual number of positive cases in Juárez could be in the thousands.

Saturday, Juárez Municipal Police confirmed they suspect two inmates at Cereso Prison #3 in South Juárez are infected with COVID-19. Both were transferred to the general hospital for treatment. The prison staff has begun disinfecting cells inside to stop the spread among inmates.

Co-workers of Mariano Ramirez Cruz, the Juárez nurse who died after contracting the virus, honored him and his family during a drive-thru service Saturday. The medical staff at IMSS General Hospital 35 went to the funeral home to give flowers to his relatives and honor his memory. To date, nurses at IMSS have protested several times, asking for PPE equipment to work with the high number of COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized.