JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — More than 200 women protested the murders of women in Juarez on Sunday, in a demonstration called “Un Violador en tu Camino,” or “Rapist in Your Way.”

The movement began in Chile and has spread around the world. The women in the protest wore a green handkerchief to remember the women killed and those who have gone missing.

They also vocalized their support of the legalization of abortion in Mexico.