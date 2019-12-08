Juarez woman found slain in motel bathtub

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A woman was found slain in a South Juarez motel room bathtub Friday night, according to authorities.

It happened at Motel Paraiso in Southeast Juarez on Calle Manuel J. Clouthier when motel workers located the body of the badly burned woman inside the bathtub.

Forensic experts say the woman suffered second-degree burns to 90-percent of her body before being left in the tub.

Juarez Municipal Police have yet to identify the woman, but say she’s between 30 to 35 years old and she had a tattoo of Santa Muerte, the folk saint of death, and the name “Fernando” tattooed on her.