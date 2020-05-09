Juárez woman dies in car waiting to be admitted to hospital for COVID-19 symptoms

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A woman waiting to be admitted to a Juárez Hospital for COVID-19 symptoms died while waiting in her van Saturday.

The 47-year-old woman was taken by private car to IMSS 47 Hospital in South Juarez in Colonia Chaveña with severe symptoms from COVID-19. Her son told KTSM correspondent Roberto Delgado she was told to wait outside in her vehicle, but she died just moments later.

Juárez Municipal Police and emergency workers arrived at her vehicle to find her dead inside. Special protection equipment was brought in to shield them from infection as they moved her body.

As KTSM reported Friday, government hospitals in Juárez are approaching capacity. To date, 112 people have died from COVID-19, including 34 in the last seven days. Chihuahua State Health officials said 188 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Saturday statewide, 104 of those patients are in ICU, and 11 are intubated.

Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada enacted a strict curfew for Juarenses beginning at 10 p.m. Friday for the next ten days, which Cabada says are “crucial for our city” in order to prevent a collapse of the hospital system.

The curfew is in effect 24-hours-a-day and citizens will only be allowed to leave their homes if needing to go to doctors, hospitals, pharmacies or grocery stores.

Cabada says police will be stopping motorists and following them to their locations. If drivers are unable to provide proof of essential business, they will be given a citation. Drivers issued more than three citations will have their vehicles impounded.

“We cannot lose what we have gained. We must prevent the collapse of our hospitals,” Cabada said Friday.

Earlier this week, Cabada was diagnosed with COVID-19. He says he remains asymptomatic and continues to conduct city business from quarantine.

—

KTSM’s Juarez correspondent Roberto Delgado contributed to this report.